August 15, 2023, marks BSA Troop 888 of Mojave, California’s first Court of Honor award ceremony. Where 19 scouts received awards they have earned working the scouting program.
There was no scouting program in Mojave, CA. Until Mr. And Mrs. Delgado had a vision of creating a unit in beautiful Mojave, CA. They wanted to create a safe , fun , and creative environment for the youth of Mojave, and its surrounding cities. Where kids learn about their duty to God, citizenship, kindness to others, respect to their flag and Country. Where they learn to camp, go hiking, backpacking, first aid, and a wholesome environment.
In June of 2023, Troop 888, and Pack 888 was registered with Boy Scouts of America. Which is open to both boys, and girls.
The boys and girls of Troop 888 have been working hard and have earned many awards, and merit badges in these past couple of months. In doing so, they were honored at the Court of Honor award ceremony, by their families, leaders, peers, friends, and citizens/ business owners of the community.
One of these business owners is Mrs. Michele Slade, from MICHELE SLADE COURT SERVICES. Mrs. Slade, has on multiple occasions donated money to the Troop & Pack 888. In doing so she has helped young boys and girls buy uniforms.
At the Court of honor there was 26 merit badges handed out, 8 rank advancement’s recognized, 45 recognition patches handed out, 29 individual awards given to scouts, and 1 Honor Troop Award from Camp Chawanakee given to the scouts. This is truly the start of many good things happening in Mojave, California through Scouts Troop 888, and Cubscout Pack 888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.