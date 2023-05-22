LOMPOC – The Mojave based Stratolaunch LLC announced in a press release that on Saturday, May 14th; they successfully completed a mid-air launch of a test vehicle that could achieve hypersonic flight this summer.
StratoLaunch; the world’s largest aircraft ever built, demonstrated that it can cleanly and safely release the company’s rocket-powered Talon-A test vehicle when it flew over the skies of Eastern Kern County. Several North Edwards residents saw the plane flying over (many for the first time) and took photos and videos of the massive aircraft.
StratoLaunch has a dual fuselage, a wingspan of approximately 385 feet, 2 cockpits for the pilot and co-pilot and was followed by a chase plane in case of emergency. Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc played host during the 4-hour,8-minute flight historical flight.
“The test flight today was exceptional, and our hardware and data collection systems performed as anticipated; we now stand at the precipice of achieving hypersonic flight and with this landmark test complete, the team progresses towards its first hypersonic flight later this summer” President and CEO Zachary Krevor said in the release.
The company plans to use the Roc to launch the reusable Talon-A autonomous planes to carry customized payloads for paying customers; the idea is to have Talon-A fly at more than 5 times the speed of sound which is a capability in which the United States still sits behind Russia and China.
According to the press release, the company said that Saturday’s flight was the 11th for Roc and the 2nd time StratoLaunch has flown from Vandenberg; the Talon-A was released from the center wing pylon. The company announced at the beginning of April the successful completion of a third captive-carry flight of a Talon-A that lasted 5-hours marking the beginning of routine flights out of Vandenberg.
(0) comments
