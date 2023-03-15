CALIF. CITY - Details are still sketchy but the Calif. City Police Department announced that they are seeking two men in connection with a shooting that occurred in Calif. City.
The two men have been identified as Demetrius Ford and Donavon E. Lyons; a posting appeared on the Calif. City Police Department website on March 7th.
The two men are considered armed and dangerous and CCPD is cautioning everyone not to approach these two men or attempt to make contact with them and contact 911 immediately if they are seen.
The Calif. City Police Department is asking anyone with any information into the shooting or the whereabouts of these two men to contact either Lt. Hayes, Sgt. Rivera or Officer Ramirez at 1-760-373-8606.
