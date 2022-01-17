Due to an increase in COVID-19 infections nationwide, Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California has moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie.
The change is effective as of 9 p.m., Jan. 12, 2022.
The change affects Edwards AFB and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.
Base access does not change between HPCON Bravo, HPCON Bravo+ and HPCON Charlie. So access restrictions already in place are continued.
The following changes are now in place:
* Under HPCON Charlie, organizations should limit occupancy in their work centers. Twenty-five percent for each room should be used as a baseline. Organizations will increase the use of telework options.
* Indoor dining facilities are closed, but will remain open for carryout only. Meal card holders may eat their meals in the Dining Facility, with one person per table.
* Leave and pass policies are unchanged for active duty and civilians. However, TDYs are limited to mission essential travel.
Leadership wants everyone to prepare for a possible raising of the HPCON level to Delta.
“The mitigations imposed by HPCON C are intended to prevent further escalation of the local health protection condition,” said leadership in a base-wide memo. “However, organizations should be prepared for the massive impacts to their personnel and mission that would be caused by a potential future escalation to HPCON D. Personnel should expect severe restrictions on leave, passes, and TDYs if the base enters HPCON D.”
