As many parts of the state are experiencing extreme heat, Southern California Edison is sharing reminders and tips to help customers stay safe and prepared.
With 5 million customer accounts, the following small actions can add up and support the electric grid while offering customers savings on their monthly bill:
- Pre-cool your home earlier in the day so you can set your air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher in the late afternoon and evening.
- Operate energy-intensive appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, during early-morning and late-evening hours.
- Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in many homes.
- Use electric fans to allow you to use less air conditioning when practical and make sure fans are blowing downward.
- Avoid using the stove, dishwasher or dryer on extremely hot days to prevent introducing more heat into an already warm environment.
Additionally, customers are encouraged to maintain their air conditioning unit so that it works efficiently and uses the least amount of energy as possible. I invite you to review our Keeping Cool series on our Energized blog to learn how customers can help keep their A/C unit from working harder than necessary and how to beat the heat with A/C alternatives.
Should you have questions about the above or would like an interview with an SCE representative about conserving energy during extreme heat, please feel free to contact me directly. You also may visit our website for more information about energy conservation: https://www.sce.com/residential/home-energy-guide
