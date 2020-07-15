High School students can earn college credits while in high school for free at Cerro Coso Community College!
The college is hosting a virtual Parent Night to provide more information on the programs for high school students on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 via Zoom.
Cerro Coso is committed to providing dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities that embrace a college bound culture throughout its service area.
Dual and concurrent enrollment benefit students by providing them with both high school and college credit. This credit, at no cost to the students, can be an excellent way for students to get a head start on a college degree or certificate and can have a positive impact on a student’s participation in higher education.
The programs expand curriculum options for high school students, provide exposure to college expectation and culture, save time earning a college credential, allows students to earn both high school and college credit, increases the likelihood of transition to college after high schools, and enrollment fees are waived for high school students.
In May 6 high school students graduated from Cerro Coso before graduating from high school several weeks later.
Participants must preregister to attend Parent Night at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/dual-and-concurrent-enrollment-attention-parents.
Questions contact outreach@cerrocoso.edu.
