EAST KERN COUNTY – The East Kern County branches of the Kern County Library have announced their monthly events for children and adults. The following is a list of library branches and their activities for February.
BORON - The Boron branch of the Kern County Library holds Storytime and Crafting every Friday beginning at 11:30am, on February 10th at 4:00pm, the library will be hosting the Lego Club where kids and teens can build a Lego creation to show off building skills, at 4:00pm on February 10th, the library will be hosting a Design a Cup crafting day (we provide the cups), on February 17th, a Valentine themed Scavenger Hunt will take place beginning at 4:00pm as well as Family and Friends Board Games all day long; on February 24th, beginning at 4:00pm, Eat, Sleep and Craft time will be at the library; bring your knitting or even your loom and embroider crochet; whatever your project brings you, you can come to the Boron library and work on it.
CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City branch of the Kern County Library held a “Vincent Van Gogh; The Starry Night” Bad Art Night at 4pm; Family Storytime and Crafting is held every Thursday beginning at 11:30am, on Feb. 8th a Lego Club and Design a Cup will be held at 4pm as well as Bookentines all day. Feb. 9th, they’ll have Bookentines all day as well as Magic: The Gathering beginning at 2pm, Feb. 15th is Scavenger Hunt and Family and Friends Board Games all day, Toddler Storytime and Crafting is on Feb. 16th beginning at 11:30am, Feb. 22nd is Eat, Sleep, Craft at 3pm with Kern Reads Classic Virtual Book Club: The Bell Jar” at 4pm. On Feb. 23rd, Kern Reads Horror Virtual Book Club presents “The Hellbound Heart” beginning at 5pm.
MOJAVE – The Mojave branch of the Kern County Library ongoing events are: Family Storytime and Crafting every Monday beginning at noon and Candle Making 101 every 2nd Tuesday beginning at 4pm; on Feb. 6th, Design a Cup will be held at 4pm and on Feb. 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th, Bookentines will be held all day; on Feb. 7th, Kern Reads Young Adult Virtual Book Club presents “These Violent Delights” at 5pm, on Feb. 13th, Kern Reads Non-Fiction Virtual Book Club presents “The Daughter of Auschwitz” beginning at 5pm; a Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Feb. 14th all day; Feb. 20th; all branches are closed due to President’s Day, on Feb. 21st, East, Sleep, Craft takes place at 4pm and on Feb. 27th Kern Reads Children’s Virtual Book Club presents “What if a Fish” at 3pm and Kern Reads Graphic Novel Virtual Book Club presents “Clementine-Book One” beginning at 5pm.
