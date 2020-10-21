The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 35 calls for service.
1st – Vandalism: $400 or More, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Battery on Person, 14300 block of Winchester Drive.
2nd – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
3rd – Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, 2200 block of Inyo Street.
4th – Grand Theft: Money/Property/Labor over $950, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 1900 block of Hwy 14.
6th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 15300 block of Nadene Street.
8th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 3000 block of Milton Drive.
9th – Possession/Concealing Dirk or Dagger, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16900 block of Hwy 58.
10th – Assist other Department, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
11th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of L Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 15900 block of P Street.
13th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of H Street.
14th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, L Street.
15th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16900 block of Hwy 58.
16th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Mono Street.
17th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Burglary from Vehicle, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
19th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 15500 block of L Street.
21st – Battery on Person, 15800 block of L Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1900 block of Inyo Street.
24th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Myer Road.
25th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 1400 block of Flightline Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1200 block of Sierra Hwy.
26th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Person, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
28th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 15800 block of Edwin Street.
29th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Assault on Person, 15300 block of Myer Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.