BORON – The community of Boron got a rare treat on June 24th; bounce houses, water slides, a hip hop dance, a premier movie and lots of fun was had at the Twenty Mule Team Museum.
The events started just after 5pm beginning with the activities on the grounds of the museum; water slides and bounce houses for kids were assembled and Boron children were able to exhaust their energy be bouncing then cooling off on water slides while parents watched with anticipation. A hip hop dance group known as Little Tommy ventured to Boron from the Los Angeles area to perform for the crowd that gathered at the Amargo Theater too.
Cotton Candy, Popcorn and bottled water was given away to everyone in attendance while Austin Russell and his taco truck parked just outside the museum area for anyone wishing to enjoy the tacos and hot dogs.
The premier movie shown was “Minions: The Rise of Gru” that started around 8pm which the kids enjoyed, they ate cotton candy and popcorn while the movie was shown on the stage of the Amargo Theater.
Alta-One Federal Credit Union of Boron in conjunction with Boron Alive and the Twenty Mule Team hosted the free event.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Alta-One in Boron, the Twenty Mule Team Museum, Boron Alive, Little Tommy and the entire community for allowing us to join in on your festivities.
