The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 96.6% with approximately 29 calls for service.
1st - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1900 block of Center Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 400 block of Knox Avenue.
2nd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3000 block of Echo Drive, Battery on Person, Rosamond Blvd, and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2800 block of La Calle Audaz Avenue.
3rd - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of 20th Street.
4th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2200 block of Dwight Court.
5th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2800 block of Rosamond Blvd.
6th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2800 block of Rosamond Blvd and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2600 block of Rosamond Blvd.
7th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
8th – Contempt of Court: Violate Court Protective Order/Etc, 3600 block of Goldstone Lane, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
9th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2800 block of Desert Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2900 block of Melvin Street, Battery on Person, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery Against a Peace Officer, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
11th - Battery on Person, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2400 block of Dixie Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2600 block of Desert Street.
12th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3600 block of Gold Stone Lane.
13th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3000 block of Gertrude Street, GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other Agency, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
14th – Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd
16th – Dumping on Highway, Sierra Hwy.
