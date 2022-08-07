California City, CA (93505)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.