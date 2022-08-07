Meet Adam Martinez, Jr.


Initially established by General George Washington during the Revolutionary War in 1782, the Purple Heart is awarded to members of the Armed Forces of the United States who are injured or killed while in service to our nation.
 
In honor of National Purple Heart Day, I wanted to highlight a local hero and Purple Heart recipient.  
 
Meet Adam. Jose Ismael “Adam” Martinez, Jr. was born and raised in Bakersfield and graduated from Liberty High School. As a young man, he began training to become a sheriff, but, inspired by his grandfather’s service in the Air Force, soon decided to enlist in the Army instead so that he could be at the frontlines of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

What was supposed to be an “easy” mission, by Adam’s standards, went on to change his life. While serving as the lead gunner and commander of a convoy mission on Highway 1, known as the Afghan Highway to Hell, Adam and his convoy were hit by enemy fire, including grenades and rocket IEDs. Tragically, six men lost their lives that day.  
 
During the fight, Adam was hit with a blast from the IED, and while slipping in and out of consciousness, he managed to keep his foot on the gas pedal. This heroic act helped to avoid further assault and ultimately saved the lives of other members of his convoy.
 
Unfortunately, like so many of our veterans, Adam had a difficult time receiving this U.S. military honor. That’s when he contacted my office, and I am proud to say that we were able to secure his Purple Heart. I was grateful for the opportunity to present it to him.

Today, Adam is involved with several local veteran initiatives, including the Wounded Heroes Fund, Operation 2nd Chance, and the Kern County Chapter 604 Military Order of the Purple Heart. He is also a Veterans Service Officer at Kern County. His commitment to protecting this nation abroad and supporting our veterans here at home is nothing short of admirable. Our community is profoundly better because of veterans like Adam.
 
May God bless our veterans and service members.
 
