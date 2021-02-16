The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Sergio G. Diaz was arrested by Shafter Police on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
34-year old Cody Knowland was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
44-year old Carrie Grooms was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
40-year old Timothy R. Gough was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 10th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
38-year old Fernando Ortiz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Cortney Gunderson was arrested on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
36-year old Crystal Duncan was arrested on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/Minor, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 and Lewd Acts Upon Child.
32-year old Diego Calderon Duarte was arrested on Jan 19th on Suspicion of Lewd Acts Upon Child and Annoy/Molest Child.
20-year old Jayda M. Flores was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
36-year old Zachary Jeffery was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Suspicion of Burglary.
18-year old Kaline Brennan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Cresenta Valley Sheriff) on Jan. 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
29-year old Yesenia Soliz was arrested on Jan. 21st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
25-year old Martin Villalobos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
39-year old Joseph Johnson was arrested on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Drive While License Suspended for Refusal or Excessive Blood Alcohol, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
34-year old Terry Shevon McKinley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Malibu-Lost Hills Valley Sheriff) on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
41-year old Ryan Dale Richardson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
51-year old Anna Tatum was arrested on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
28-year old Jasmine Webb was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Jan. 29th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
53-year old James L. Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
34-year old Suzanne Dasilva was arrested on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
26-year old Gabriela I. Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
50-year old Brent Ledbetter was arrested on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
