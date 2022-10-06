BORON – For the last several weeks, Kern County Administrative Office Department heads have been traveling around the unincorporated areas of the county to discuss with community members Measure K; which is basically referring to a 1% sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county to pay for continued public services such as Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measures; these meetings have already been held in Rosamond and Mojave and so, on Wednesday, Sept. 28th at approximately 6pm, the department heads came to the Boron Seniors Center and met with several community members to discuss the measure and answer any questions that came about. The following is Part 1 of the meeting which discusses what happens inside the county budget and the call for Measure K, Part 2 contains discussion from the Kern County Fire Chief, Kern County District Attorney and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department concerning Measure K and resources; the remainder of the meeting including the question-and-answer session will be in Part 3.
Mr. James Zervis: My name is James Zervis and I work in the Kern County Administrative Office as the Chief Operations Officer.
Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan: Good evening, everyone, my name is Aaron Duncan I'm your Fire Chief for Kern County and with me tonight is Battalion 1 Captain Phil Villagas and your local crew here at Station 17; thanks for having me.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer: good evening my name is Cynthia Zimmer and I'm with the Kern County District Attorney's Office; it’s a pleasure to come to Boron and meet all of you.
Chief Zervis: We also have with us Laura Lynne Wyatt who is with the supervisors office so you may recognize her; she represents the supervisor in this area so I really appreciate your time here this evening. We have about an hour scheduled but we will stay and answer as many questions as you have, we’re going to present some information here to you this evening and will probably talk for 45 minutes or so and then just open it up for questions; we'll be happy to answer those for you so first thing that I'm going to start with is we're not here tonight to tell you how to vote on Measure K: that's not our role, we're here to present information to you and we're here to talk about the merits of climate change or other policies coming out of Sacramento or the governor if you like them or you don't like him we're not here to talk about those things. I say that because they are related to some of the things we're going to be talking about tonight because they're impacting our county but they’re really outside the scope of what we're doing here so that's really the goal for this evening so just a little bit about Kern County: so, Kern County we're the third largest county in California; there's 58 counties and we're the third largest by size and by land mass which is why you know it takes us a while to get here from Bakersfield. As you all know, we're the 11th largest county by population so we're one of the larger funded counties but we are the fifth largest by unincorporated population so we have about 305,000 residents that live in unincorporated areas in Kern County like Boron; that's the size of a big city. So, Bakersfield has about 390,000 people that live in the city of Bakersfield that so large city obviously but those people are all compacted into a fairly night nice box in one area; all the 305,000 constituents that we provide services to are all spread out over 8100 square miles so that's one of the challenges we have. Those 305,000 residents like you folks in Boron, we provide local government services so as you know there's no city Police Department there's no city Planning Commission; we do all of those responsibilities that a city does for folks in the unincorporated areas, we also provide services county wide in a lot of respects the District Attorney for the whole county whether you're in an incorporated city or unincorporated area that's her responsibility to prosecute those crimes. Similar, we provide health and welfare services and public health; there's a number of things that we do county wide but really what we're here to talk about to you today and what measure K is really about is the rated areas and our ability to provide services to places like Boron and what's been going on financially in our ability to do that. So, how we provide services to these the unincorporated areas is mainly with about $400 million in discretionary revenue we have on an annual basis, the county budget in a hole is about $3.5 billion with a fee but most of that comes from our federal and state programs that the county is charged with delivering so we don't have discretion over what to do with those facts; the state and the federal government they work through the counties in order to deliver things like public health or transfer payments to focus on financial assistance so we deliver those programs but we don't have discretion. How we provide the kind of frontline local government services to places like Boron is with $400 million that we've got in revenues available in any given year to fund the Sheriff's Department, to fund the District Attorneys department, fund libraries and parks; the things that we provide to local groups like Boron and 90% of that $400 million comes from two things: property tax and sales tax collected in the unincorporated areas of the county and that 90% comes primarily from two industries: energy and agriculture, it may not look like it here in Boron because you're not surrounded by some solar fields and we'll talk a little bit about that but really it's oil and gas primarily and agriculture, that's where that money is generated from that we used to provide services all over including places like Lake Isabella and really, all over Kern County. Over the past decade, the county has lost about $500 million as the result of state policies impacting those two sectors; energy and oil and gas; so, we are being forcibly changed through policies coming out of Sacramento that are impacting our local industries and primary tax generators and tax base and funding that provides the funds for our ability to deliver local services. There's no other county that is dense to the energy sector the way Kern County is; Kern County does 80% roughly of all of the oil and gas extraction done in California - 80%, so those policies and the impacts of those policies really exclusively impact Kern County and the other counties in California which are causing some real issues for us; we also provide over half of the renewable energy so we do more renewable energy than all 57 other counties combined. We are critical to the states ability to meet their objectives with climate change and climate goal objectives; they rely on Kern County to do that and then we're doing that work but the forcible change coming to our local economy on agriculture its primarily water related so yes, we're in a drought and have been in a drought for several years but we've also been over taxing our basins both in the West side and East side of Kern County. We've been pulling more water out then we've been putting back in and the state has passed laws to say no more; they stepped in and said these basins have to be balanced on an annual basis and what that's resulting in and what it's going to result in is hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland being swallowed. In the coming years, there's just no way around it there's not water to support that level of agriculture that's being developed now and that means that investments in the intercultural sector are dying a slow death to generate tax revenues for the county and the unincorporated areas are being impacted. Oil and gas; the governor is not allowing new oil and gas permits to be issued, drilling permits not being issued, well stimulation permits; the things that generate economic activity within Kern County are not being allowed to happen and just three weeks ago, they put in the state law that oil and gas extraction in California will end in 2045: no more, the state said that’s not going to start in 2045 but that's starting now; it's starting with the cutting off of the permits and the regulations; they put in new 3200 foot setbacks around a variety of different land uses to restrict further restrict the wealth activities here now. So that's the reality of what's happening in Kern County and that's causing real challenges for us. I said 90% of our $400 million comes from property tax sales; tax it's roughly about 70% property tax and 30% sales tax and how we’re handling our property tax in the unincorporated areas. If you look at our assessed valuation, growth is what drives property tax revenues; your assessed valuation like that's how you get a property tax bill. There's a value on your home or your business property and assessed valuation is done on all properties including mineral rights. Over the past seven years, our growth and assessed valuation is dead-last out of all 58 counties; it grew 3.9% in seven years; 3.9% on average assessed valuation across California and the other counties grew somewhere between 38 and 60% depending on which county you're looking at and that makes sense right, you look at home values, you look at businesses coming in, you've seen what's going on over the past five years; those things have continued to increase especially through COVID. So, what's going on in Kern County; well, all of those normal properties normal being non-oil and gas properties they increased 38% over that seven years very similar to what we see on the statewide average, oil and gas properties have declined 64% in that seven-year span. So, 69% is the total of the two; so, a 38% increase is offset by a 64% decrease in oil and gas valuations: that's breaking down our property tax revenues over that same period of time CPI (Consumer Price Index) is about 16%; so, we're not even keeping pace we're not even half of what is doing. What's happening is the consumer price index that's driving down we were dead-last of all counties; we're seeing a similar impact on sales tax generation in Kern County. Over those seven years; it grew about 18% about sixth last in 58 counties and the sixth lowest growth and sales tax, why; because the county sales tax is different than city sales tax; people don't shop in unincorporated Kern County. Our sales tax comes from two primary sources business to business transactions so that's oil companies primarily and agricultural businesses buying and selling things between themselves; they're buying pipes, they're buying fracking sand, they're buying pumps supplies why don't you use our property tax that's our biggest property tax generator; the second biggest is travel classes so I saw your Love's out here, those things not just that one but you look at Lost Hills or you see there to Tejon Commerce Center and there's a bunch of these where people are driving through Kern County that are coming in, are fueling up their trucks primarily stopping and getting some food and getting back on the road; that's really where county sales tax comes from. Where do you guys shop here; Boron Food Mart, Family Dollar, Lancaster, Victorville; okay, if you got to buy something, so I didn't know; the most go to Stater Brothers Mojave or shop in Lancaster so sales tax people primarily shop in incorporated cities; that's what we find: so we have our sales tax only about 6% of the county sales tax comes from general consumer goods it's only 6%; we look at a city and it's more like 30 to 40% so our general consumer that's just where our tax comes from and it's very different than city so when I say I live in the sixth lowest slowest growth developed county, it's because of where it's coming from, it's the impact that the business to business transactions on those sectors being impacted by state policies. So what does this mean; so we as I said we have about 400 million in discretionary revenue in any one year that that number has been about the same over the past seven years, it's actually decreased 6% so we're down 6% and if I adjust it for inflation, we're down about 31%; so that's real buying power, that's impacting our ability to deliver services in unincorporated areas primarily like Boron and that's the fiscal reality of what's happening and it's being driven because of statehouses coming out of Sacramento impacting those two industries primarily. So what are we doing is, we're working to diversify our economy; we're working diligently here on the East side primarily in aerospace like the Mojave Inland Port Project that just got an approved recently; is a good example: also, in the valley, we're working in sectors for advanced manufacturing and we're working with an initiative called D3K2 recruited and developed different business sectors in partnership with the private sector as well as the city of Bakersfield; the largest economic engine, so we're working to do that work we're also working to be the leader in carbon management so that's the idea of taking carbon out of the atmosphere, putting it in a lot of existing generators and then storing it underground in the same places that oil or gas is coming out of; that's an exciting opportunity and we're well positioned to really be the industry leader in that sector. Nationally; because of the oil and gas expertise here, we have currently about four or five pilot projects working their way through the process to test out different opportunities; we got a large grant from the federal government to do some planning and land use surrounding that to make sure it's safe and really validate that the industry and it's an exciting opportunity; it really could be a big future here for a big part of Kern County future. So here working harder diversify our economy we've got I don't know if you heard there's a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino that approved so that's actually going to break ground here very quickly the state just signed off on the on the process that's part of the process and it's going to be breaking ground this year about 2500 jobs and a big tax generator so it's actually South of Bakersfield it's in the valley unincorporated turn counts yeah so we're working to diversify our economy that's really the long term solution here to what we're talking about but that's going to take a decade before these things really are up and running and creating the new jobs and new opportunities and the new tax base to fund the services that are being impacted today. So, what are we doing; we're cutting our budget over the past five years we've cut about $50 million a year out of the county budget why because our revenues are declining and our expenses are up and we had to right size the budget so we've cut $50 million out of the budget that has not gone without having impacts on service levels you've seen it you've seen it here in Boron, you see it all over Kern County I know everywhere I go I've moved a number of these meetings specially smaller communities feel like they're impacted more severely. I'm here to tell you you're not; there's equal pain across the county but incorporated areas when it comes to things like staffing levels in the Sheriff's Department and so forth, I noticed your libraries open one day a week because I went over there so that's why because the library is funded with a small pool of shrinking discretionary revenue and we have to prioritize the bullet has to prioritize and we try to prioritize public safety and the vital essentials but it means parks get less touches, it means libraries are closed most of the days and a number of other things are being impacted as well and these departments that are represented here today we're going to talk a little bit about those impacts here locally and how it's impacted their department so we've cut $50 million out from our budget we are working to diversify the economy we talked quite a bit about all of this in detail what the Board of Supervisors over the course of two meetings in June explaining in detail the financial realities and the impacts on a much deeper level but you've heard kind of the high level summary those meetings are on our website and available to be viewed at any time and you'll see the presentations that I made to the board at the end of that well I should say also is what we've been doing is we pulled out we surveyed our community residents unincorporated residents this past year twice now once about a year ago and then in May or June; why, to understand the concerns about unincorporated residents and to make sure that we're aligning that with discretionary revenue. We do have a way that accurately tries to meet those needs so we thought we using the funds that we have to meet what's important to community members primarily unincorporated members and we did. I'll tell you those survey results were pretty telling six out of the top nine results these are all these all pulled at 80% or higher being very important for extremely important public safety related property crimes 911 response paramedic response recruiting and retaining qualified firefighters and sheriff's deputies now six out of the top nine were all public safety related that's what we're hearing from the community they're also concerned about economic opportunities; they're concerned about jobs and the financial futures so those things were trying to work on as I explained earlier; they’re also concerned about mental health, homelessness and addiction issues because I don't know if you have a big I didn't see a lot of homeless people here but I don't know going to look so I do you know but if you go I've seen it this horrible reality in Lake Isabella yeah so it's not just the Bakersfield metro area it's all over Kern County. We have an epidemic and we're trying to work on that; people are concerned about it in that process we also passed on incorporated residents if they would be interested in considering a county unincorporated 1 cent sales tax increase to try to try to address those priorities; they've given us feedback and about 64% of those respondents said yes, they'd like to consider the question they want their supportive enough to want it consider it sure yeah so it's one cent per dollar to 1% of the transaction; so it's seven it would go from 7 1/4 sorry to 8 1/4 So the board gave us direction to base on what the community is telling them and telling us to bring forth what became Measure K; it is the county unincorporated public safety vital services local control measure, it is an increase of 1% well one cent per dollar in the sales tax rate only in unincorporated areas so it doesn't apply in the city of Bakersfield; it would generate about $54 million annually to be able to provide services only in unincorporated areas so it's only voted on by unincorporated residents like yourselves here in Boron; it's only applied in unincorporated areas and so we can only spend it to provide services. None of it goes to the city of Bakersfield, city of Ridgecrest or any other cities; now the board didn't say we want to increase taxes in fact they're you know they're thankful and a little reluctant to increase taxes because of all the same concerns folks have with increases in taxes but the board said is let the people decide they said let the people; the unincorporated residents decide the level of service that provides for us so that's the question that's coming before the voters in unincorporated areas and so we provide about $54 million to address those public safety concerns and it's a general tax increase but it is targeted to meet those needs that the community expressed to us in a represented, title language that's provided in the handout that I gave; it will give you more enforcement, response time and crime prevention that's nice but it can also be used for things like parks and libraries and economic development because it is considered a general tax. So some people ask well you know we want to know for sure that it's going to the Sheriff's Department why don't you put that in writing; the problem with that is in California, that then qualifies it as a special tax and it requires a 2/3 majority vote of the voters to pass versus this measure which is a general tax which provides a simple majority to 50% + 1 to pass and it becomes more viable for folks to consider so that's the reason that it's structured this way it's intentionally structured this way because of those concerns. We've increased some accountability and transparency provisions into the ordinance itself which requires separate budgeting so it doesn't get just dumped into the counties $3 billion budget: it would have to be separately budgeted and in a transparent fashion presented on our website and discussed in public; it would have separate audits so it's got a different audit requirement yes it's part of the normal county right audit that it would have a separate audit of just those funds so that it's clear not just what we budgeted cell but where did those funds actually go and how would they use and did they comply with the measure that the voters approved; there's also there's also a citizens oversight committee that's included that would be a body of residents from unincorporated areas of the county that would get to see and be a part of that budget process and review of all the expenditures and report out that it's in compliance to ensure compliance with the ordinance itself so there are those other provisions that we've added to it to try to address those concerns as I said this is an increase from 7 ¼ to 8 and a quarter but a couple things on that; so you pay 7 and a quarter percent down if you shop in an unincorporated area of the county, if you shop at Palmdale or Lancaster, you're paying 10 ¼. What about a car? On buying a car; so cars are different, cars have a separate rule that apply to cars and are taxed based on the registration address of the vehicle, so yeah if measure K were to pass so the question was so cars most sales tax in California is applied at the point of sale so when you go to Palmdale, Lancaster or Bakersfield, you pay their tax rate and that money stays locally for them 1% of it does so the way you pay 7 1/4% now all of that goes to Sacramento; Sacramento sends us back 1% after 7 1/4%; we get 1% today to provide these services to our residents, 1/4 percent goes to county transportation projects then they say there's an allocation methodology for that but we really get back 1% we don't keep seven and a quarter percent, six out of our eleven cities in Kern County have already increased their sales tax from 7 1/4% to 8 1/4%; Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, Oildale, Wasco and Delano: six out of the 11 there's three more on the ballot this November the window between 7 1/4% and 10 1/4% is one of the few tools that local governments have to increase revenues with voter approval to provide a higher level of service to the residents. We can't change property taxes; we don't get income tax not get any of your income tax we don't get any of your utility tax I don't get any of your cell phone bill tax we get taxed on everything I mean I'm not going to I'm not here to argue we're not overtaxed but, we all feel overtaxed but that tax those taxes don't come to your local government; if you live in a city they don't go to the city and they don't come to us if you live in the unincorporated area we limited the sales tax and property tax and there's a few other hotel taxes and things where we have some ability to create revenue streams but really state law is established that the ability for residents to fund a higher level of service if you look across California, 95% of Californians live in a jurisdiction that has already increased the sales tax at some level 95%; unincorporated Kern County is part of a 5% so we're a little bit of an outlier in that area we've managed not to have to do this for some time, we’re here and talking about it now so just to give you an idea of how the sales tax works and kind of sales tax rates around California. I want to touch on something before I turn it over to our departments to talk a little bit about their departments and then we'll answer questions you know; I mentioned that we do more than 50% of all of the renewable energy in Kern County, one of the other impacts we're getting impacted by state policy is that even though the state has granted a Clapper T tax exclusion for large scale solar projects; really any solar projects so when you see the solar projects that come in out here, they don't pay property tax on those panels or any of the improvements, they only pay based on the dirt and so we get about $1.5 million a year so all of the solar that we do in Kern County we do look like I said we do more than half of all of California that costs the county about $20 million a year in lost revenue that's lost revenue. I mean that frankly you all are subsidizing and you're subsidizing it through lower service levels because if we had $20 million more it would make a difference in that in the levels of service that we're able to provide and we probably wouldn't be having this discussion we were hopeful that solar tax exclusion was going to expire because we mandate solar in the state of California; we've got the industry it's not in its infancy anymore, this is really going to benefit; these are billion dollar solar projects these aren't residential rooftop solar we're talking about these are hedge funds this is where Buffett Brookshire and Hathaway; these are literally funded by Wall Street and it just goes to prove the bottom line, so we pleaded with the governor let this expire it was temporary to begin with that's the only five years let it expire we need the help; look what's happening to our industries, look what's happened to oil and gas we're getting clobbered. Our tax revenues we need this to come back to us; the solar this year the solar industry successfully lobbied to extend that another two years and the state approved it, so the governor approved it and yeah he and, in his message, when he signed he did at least recognize that it was having a tax impact on local jurisdictions but he extended it two more years so I think it's wrong I think it's wrong; he knows we think it's wrong, we pushed very hard we had are very active in Sacramento to try to influence policy we're not going to change Sacramento's mind on oil and gas, we're not going to change the direction they're committed to that's where they're headed we thought we could change their mind on the solar tax exclusion we were wrong. We won't give up; we will take another run at it when it comes up in 2027 and hopefully be able to stop it from getting further reasons so, that's just another example of the impact the state policies that are impacting our revenue streams here it's part of the $500 million we've lost over the last ten years it's part of that calculation that's about like I said we have about 400 million in revenues any year it's about a year's worth over years' worth of revenues so I mean that's just the reality so I'm going to stop talking for a minute but I'm going to ask you to hold your questions if you don't mind until the department heads get a chance to talk a little bit about their situations and then we're happy to stay and answer all of your questions.
