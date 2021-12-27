Mojave has a chance of accumulating snow early Monday and Tuesday morning, and California City and Ridgecrest could also see some of the white stuff as the snow level drops overnight from another in a series of storms impacting the region.
Its part of a wet, cold weather pattern that will bring a chance of rain or snow right up to New Years Eve.
Overnight lows in the desert communities are expected to be right at freeing in Mojave and California City and as low as 27 in the Ridgecrest area.
Overnight lows in the Kern County deserts are expected to be at or near freezing much of the week, and how much snow -- in any - falls will be determined by the timing of the precipitation.
Mojave, California City and Ridgecrest all have a chance of seeing accumulating snow , according to the National Weather Service, but less than a half-inch is expected.
The NWS said there is a 70 percent chance of rain with a slight chance of snow before noon Monday in Mojave. There's better chance of snow Monday night, according to the NWS.
California City has a slight chance of rain or snow Monday evening before 10 p.m., then another chance early Wednesday morning.
Ridgecrest sees its best chance of snow this week on Wednesday morning after an overnight low of 26 degrees. there is a slight chance of the white stuff Monday night and again Tuesday night.
The snow is definitely going to impact Highway 58 over Tehachapi pass and the NWS said the snow level will drop to near 2,000 feet Sunday night into Monday morning.
Travel delays are possible with snow, black ice and freezing fog all possible.
