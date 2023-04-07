BAKERSFIELD – A Tehachapi man will find out his fate when he’s sentenced on Apri 27th for the 2007 sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl. According to court records, 45-year-old Paul Anthony Strategos pled No Contest to 3 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 Years of Age when he appeared in court for a Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial.
As we reported back in May of 2021; Strategos was arrested on May 18, 2021, in Bakersfield after a 2020 DNA test resulted in a link between Strategos and an alleged child sexual assault that occurred in Bakersfield in 2007; Bakersfield Police linked his DNA with a 2007 sexual assault of a 6-year-old child.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department press release dated May 19th, 2021, a Tehachapi man was arrested after DNA results revealed a link between him and an alleged child sexual assault. Which occurred in 2007. The press release also states that Strategos allegedly lured a 6-year-old child into a vacant residence in Northwest Bakersfield in 2007 and committed the act and according to police Strategos is believed to be a stranger to the child. DNA evidence was left at the scene of the alleged crime however, police were never able to connect the evidence to anyone until Bakersfield police arrested Strategos in 2020 for being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition. After he was booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility, his DNA was taken according to California State Law, and this was when police were able to link the DNA taken from Strategos with the 2007 sexual assault.
Strategos appeared for a Felony Arraignment on May 20, 2021, where he was formally charged with 2 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger and 3 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with the Child under 14 Years. Throughout 2021 and 2022, there were several Pre-Preliminary Hearings, Status Conferences, Set Preliminary Hearing Dates and Readiness Hearings along with Further Hearings. Then finally, On March 29th, 2023, Strategos pled No Contest.
Strategos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27th and faces several years in prison.
