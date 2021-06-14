During our sight-seeing tour along State Route 395 north heading towards Ridgecrest, we came to a turn off just past Johannesburg on the left side which said, “Randsburg 1 mile”; so we decided to take a detour to the quiet little community.
RANDSBURG - (formerly known as RAND CAMP) is a census-designated community located in East Kern County between Kramer Junction to the south and Ridgecrest to the north. The little community is approximately 17 miles south of Ridgecrest and 1 mile off of State Route 395. Randsburg is approximately 3,504 feet above sea level and according to the 2010 U.S. Census; the population was 69 residents which was down from 77 at the 2000 U.S. Census. Randsburg is in the Rand Mountains and separated by a ridge from the neighboring town of Johannesburg; gold was discovered at Rand Mine near the site in 1895 and a mining camp quickly formed which was named Rand Camp; the first post office opened at Randsburg in 1896.
Randsburg as well as Red Mountain and Johannesburg was known as the “gold and silver mining belt of Kern County”; Randsburg is considered “a living ghost town” due to the presence or lack thereof residents in the area. The area was home to the Rand Mining District also called the Yellow Aster Mine and Kelly Mine; both mines started the town of Randsburg in 1895 and later, the towns of Johannesburg and Atolia, Calif. It’s said that the Rand Mine produced more silver than any other mine in California; the mine was shut down in 1929 as it was no longer profitable. The Rand Railway was completed and opened in January 1898 and ran from Kramer Junction to Johannesburg with a stop in Atolia. Randsburg is also home to a working 100-year old soda fountain where visitors can stop in and enjoy a ice-cold soda made from the fountain.
A popular past time for the miners was a card game called “Faro” from 1860-1960; the last game of Faro vanished from Las Vegas inside the Dunes Hotel and Casino around 1980.
Randsburg has also been used by Hollywood as a back drop and setting for many films and videos including “South of Suez” which was released in November 1940, a video for Calvin Harris’s platinum single “Feel so Close” and Dwight Yoakum’s 1989 video for “Long White Cadillac”; episode 12 of the 2014 creature-hub series “Road Trip to E3” featured the cast driving through Randsburg while filming half of the event.
A Rand Mining District California Historical Landmark #938 plaque which was designated on October 12, 1958 reads, “NO. 938 Rand Mining District: The Yellow Aster or Rand Mine was discovered in April 1895 by Singleton, Burcham and Mooers. The town of Randsburg quickly developed followed by the supply town of Johannesburg in 1896. Both names were adopted from the profusion of minerals resembling those of the ranch mining district of South Africa. In 1907, Churchill discovered tungsten in Atolia which was used in steel alloy during World War I. In June 1919, Williams and Nosser discovered the famous California Rand Silver Mine at Red Mountain”.
RAND MOUNTAINS – The mountains were the location of the Rand Mining District, which included the mining towns of Red Mountain, Johannesburg and Randsburg and are quickly approaching “ghost town” status. The mountains lie in a southwest-northeasterly direction at the eastern edge of the Fremont Valley while the Scodie and Sierra Nevadas are to the west; the range stretches approximately 15 miles from the Desert Tortoise Nature Area to the old mining areas of Randsburg. The Rand Mountains receive very little rainfall and in a typically normal year, average less than 7 inches of rain.
Many types of wildlife exist in the area including kit foxes, jackrabbits, cottontails, hawks, eagles and coyotes; tarantulas and desert tortoises also migrate through the area. Randsburg is also a popular tourist attraction bringing photographers, off road vehicles and antique car clubs to the area during the summer months.
The Rand Museum is mainly open on weekends and long weekend holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in downtown Randsburg. Tourist can view photographs and the history of Randsburg there. Bart Parker who is the local historian wants to keep the “feel of the Old West” alive and at the same time, increase the number of tourists who visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.