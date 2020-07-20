CALIFORNIA CITY -A mobile home park on Desert Breeze Drive was evacuated for a few hours early Monday morning due to a suspected ordinance, according to California City Police Chief Jon Walker.
Walker said that dispatch received a call about illegal dumping at around 1 a.m. in the area the mobile home park. After officers arrived on scene, one of the officers looked into the front yard of one of the homes and discovered what he suspected was a piece of ordnance. The ordnance call was placed at around 1:40 a.m.
Walker the officer who made the discovery is veteran with several years of military service. California City Fire Department was called to the scene and the mobile home park evacuated as part of the stand procedure.
The Edwards Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to help with the situation, where it was determined the item was a piece of inactive ordnance.
The EOD team took possession of the item for proper disposal.
Monday morning's event marks the second incident in four days that the EOD team has been called to California City for an suspected ordinance location. EDO was called out to Aspen Mall Shopping Center on Thursday, July 16 after Cal City Fire and Police responded to a possible ordnance located in a vehicle on the shopping center's east side parking lot.
EOD arrived on scene and identified the suspected item as a piece of solid steel, according to CC Fire Department news release.
Walker commended EOD's response to both incidents.
"Their response has been pretty good," Walker said.
