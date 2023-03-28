NORTH EDWARDS – The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their monthly meeting on the evening of March 20th inside the board room at Robert McGowan High School in North Edwards; the meeting began at approximately 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, Teresa Davies motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – 4 boys scouts from Boy Scout Troop #45 each took a turn commenting to the board.
Under Reports – reports were given for the Muroc Education Association, the construction update around the district, the Superintendents report, the Assist. Superintendents report, the Principals report from each school in the district and trustee reports.
Under CSEA Report – no report given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – Broc Job motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve/ratify or adopt the following items; A. adoption of Regular Board Meeting minutes from Feb. 13, 2023 and Special Board Meeting minutes from Feb. 20, 2023, B. deposit transactions from Feb. 2023, C. Accounts Payable Reports from Feb. 2023, D. Personnel Actions; changes to Classified Assignments, Classified Substitute, Certificated Stipends, Classified Employees, District Volunteers, Resolution #3-23-01 Decrease of Classified Services, Resolution #3-23-02 Increase of Classified Services, Resolution #3-23-03 Addition of Position of Classified Services, Resolution #3-23-04 Ka Kim; Elementary, Resolution #3-23-05 Aric Springer; Elementary, Certificated Stipends and Certificated Appointments; motion carried.
Under Action Agenda – Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve Certification of 2022/2023 Second Period Interim Report; motion carried, Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adopt the Student Attendance Calendar and Teacher Workday Calendar for 2022-23; motion carried, Matt Carter motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve the Muroc Joint Unified School District Transportation Plan for 2022-223; motion carried.
President Matt Carter announced that there would be no Closed Session; due to no further business, Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adjourn the meeting at approximately 5:47pm.
