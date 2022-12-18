The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Christopher Matthews was arrested in Los Angeles County (Gardena Police) on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
42-year old Maximina Miranda was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Brandon Liddle was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer; he was arrested again on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Violation Parole: Felony, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive w/out License.
30-year old Adrian Hernandez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 11th on Suspicion of Plant/Cultivate/Etc. Marijuana/Hashish.
51-year old Sean Sayegh was arrested on Nov. 11th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
30-year old Alejandro Mayorga was arrested on Nov. 12th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
41-year old Mauricio Mancilla was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended.
37-year old Joshua B. Hill was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Punishment for Stalking or Harassing Another while having a Previous Conviction of 273.5, 273.6 or 422.
35-year old Edward Martinez was arrested on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
32-year old Daniel Sandoval was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Nov. 20th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
49-year old Marquis Latroy Hawkins was arrested on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
31-year old Harley Carter was arrested on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Burglary; other, Cruelty to Animals, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order; he was arrested again on Nov. 22nd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
44-year old Kevin Conley was arrested on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Robbery.
27-year old Alan Castellanos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
35-year old Hugo Daniel Alarcon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Exhibit Weapon other than Firearm and Reckless Driving – Public Street.
25-year old Devine Unique Smith was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside SD – John Benoit Detention Center) on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Burglary and Petty Theft.
54-year old James Owens was arrested on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Threats of Violence, Shoplifting and Possess Weapon on School Grounds.
54-year old Meagan Edwards was arrested on Nov. 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
24-year old Serena L. Terrazas was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.