TEHACHAPI – Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railroad Company donated funding for flashing safety lights to be installed at the new Tehachapi Loop Overlook which was opened in July. The flashing lights will be added for extra safety for railfans crossing the road to get to the overlook. There will be two lights installed to warn vehicles traveling on Tehachapi/Woodford Road that the overlook is ahead and to be observant for pedestrian traffic. Union Pacific Railroad donated approximately $8,500 to the safety lights and BNSF Railroad Company donated an undisclosed amount.
A Grant Reward comment from Union Pacific stated, “Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work. Our vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company’s civic leadership and that all our stakeholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen. We are proud to partner with organizations like Friends of the Tehachapi Depot as we work together to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive communities. We extend our best wishes to Friends of Tehachapi Depot and hope that visitors from all over the world will now be able to enjoy the overlook safely”.
