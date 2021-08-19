MOJAVE – Drivers traveling on State Route 14 between Rosamond and Mojave should be aware that one southbound lane within the Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project will open late tomorrow night, August. Crews have completed work on the southbound lanes, so traffic will gradually switch over to both southbound lanes over the coming week in order for crews to work on the northbound lanes. Traffic was switched onto the northbound lanes in October of 2020.
The southbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road, and Silver Queen Road will reopen. The outside southbound lane and outside northbound lane will be open for the upcoming week while crews move K-rail in preparation for the full switch to the southbound lanes. When K-rail is fully in place later next week, both northbound lanes will close for construction until further notice. The northbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road and Silver Queen Road will close until further notice. The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to provide additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
