TEHACHAPI — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is making access to state-of-the-art technology easier for Tehachapi residents because now it will available in their own community.
A small groundbreaking was held recently for the new $4 million imaging pavilion, made possible by a generous donation from the Cyr family of Tehachapi along with other donations for a total of $2 million dollars raised by the community. This new imaging pavilion – which will be named “The Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion” – will house a state-of-the-art MRI machine that will give doctors a clearer image of what’s happening inside a patient.
The pavilion will also include a new 128-slice CT scanner, meaning CT studies can be completed eight times faster as compared to our current equipment
“The Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion will include a state-of-the art Magnetic Resonance Imaging and a 64-slice Computed Tomography. In addition, the pavilion will feature a waiting room, private changing rooms, and a shared control room,” said Damian Dejesus, Manager of Imaging.
Providing this level of imaging care, in the Tehachapi Valley, means people don’t have to drive out of town for appointments.
“This is grand milestone for Tehachapi – now residents have the option to have imaging perform locally versus making the trip to Bakersfield, Lancaster or beyond,” said David Butler, president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
The Cyr family, along with other community supporters, recognized this need and partnered with the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation for this project.
“This new pavilion is so much more than a building – it represents the future of medical treatment for our community,” said lead donor, Lesa Cyr. “It means early cancer and stroke detection. It is a going to be a blessing to so many families in their time of need and we are so happy to be part of it.”
The new Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion should be completed and operational in late summer 2021.
