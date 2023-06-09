While researching the history of high desert, I found some other interesting facts pertaining to a small town, another pioneer and of course, another mineral which is found in the high desert. The following information is according to Wikipedia, “Borax Pioneer Francis Marion Smith” by George Herbert Hildebrand, The Rio Tinto Company website, The Handbook of Mineralogy, Community Facts: Baker, CDP, California, Baker Mineral Data and the Baker Chamber of Commerce.
RICHARD C. BAKER - Richard C. Baker was the British business partner of Francis Marion "Borax" Smith and eventually became president of the Pacific Coast Borax Company and the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad. In 1899, Francis Marion “Borax” Smith, who was founder of the Pacific Borax Company, joined forces with Baker to form Borax Consolidated Ltd, and together they formed a multinational mining conglomerate in which Baker worked at to expand the company's foreign holdings in Italy, Turkey and South America; Baker also subsequently became responsible for capitally financing the corporation's development. The incorporation included the Sterling Borax Company and the Suckow property, which is now operated as the Rio Tinto Borax Mine; the largest open pit mine in California and the largest borax mine in the world where almost half of the world's borates are now produced.
After Mr. Smith went bankrupt in 1913, Mr. Baker took control of the company, where he remained as president until his death in 1937. In 1908, the town of Baker, California, (at the time was a stop on the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad) was named for him, the mineral Bakerite is also named after Mr. Baker.
BAKER (San Bernardino County)- The town of Baker is a census designated place located in San Bernardino County and was founded as a station on the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad in 1908. It is located in the Mojave Desert at the junction of Interstate 15 and State Route 127 (Death Valley Road) and sits at an elevation of approximately 930 feet above sea level. The community was named for Richard C. Baker, who was a business partner of Francis Marion Smith, in building the railroad; Mr. Baker later became president of the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad. Baker was established in 1929 by Ralph Jacobus Fairbanks (more in a later story) who was an American prospector, entrepreneur and pioneer who established several towns in the Death Valley area of California, which includes Fairbanks Springs and Shoshone. Baker is the site of a vacant 223-bed for profit prison formerly operated by Cornell Corrections that experienced a major riot on December 2, 2003, four weeks before it was temporarily closed. The prison was officially closed on December 25, 2009 due to escapes in August and November 1995 and two in July of 1997.
The community of Baker relies primarily on tourism and is a frequent stop for travelers for fuel and food between Las Vegas and Los Angeles and is the last community for those who travel to Death Valley National Park or the Mojave National Preserve. Baker has only one motel called the Santa Fe Motel, is home to the world’s largest thermometer (134-feet high; commemorating the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth - 134 degree on July 10, 1913) and the Baker Airport is a small facility owned by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management.
A yearly race is held called “The Challenge Cup Relay: Baker to Vegas” where law enforcement does a relay running race from Baker to Las Vegas, the race attracts law enforcement agencies from all over to participate annually.
BAKERITE - Bakerite is the common name given to hydrated calcium boro-silicate hydrochloride; a boro-silicate mineral that occurs in volcanic rock in the Baker area. The mineral was first described in 1903 for an occurrence in the Corkscrew Canyon Mine of the Black Mountains, Furnace Creek District, Death Valley National Park, Inyo County, California. The mineral was named for Richard C. Baker who was the director of the Pacific Coast Borax Company.
