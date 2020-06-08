The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
24-year old Deijohn Fenix was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Threats of Violence and Vandalism: Paint.
36-year old John Trice was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 6th on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
64-year old Rosie Alerman was arrested on May 8th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
34-year old Christopher McIntosh was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
48-year old Clyde Guiher was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
28-year old Christopher Rainey was arrested on May 19th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
44-year old James Krout was arrested on May 21st on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
29-year old Jeffrey Young was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 21st on Suspicion of Kidnapping.
39-year old Andrea L. Price was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 21st on Suspicion of Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Give False Information to a Peace Officer.
