LANCASTER, CA – The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival Board of Directors and
Management team are excited to announce, American R&B, and soul band - Kool & the Gang
has been added to this year’s Concert Series. This iconic funk band will take the Palmdale Auto
Mall Grandstand Arena stage on Saturday, September 23rd. Music lovers will hear classic songs
like, Get Down on IT, Summer Madness, Cherish, Celebrate and more. Opening act will be
alternative hip hop group Digital Underground.
Rounding out the 2023 Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Concert Series will be Calibre 50, a
Regional Mexican band with a Norteno-Bando style and La Adictiva Banda, a loud, proud wind
band rich with Sinaloan flavor. All music lovers will be impressed with the mighty sounds of
clarinets, trumpets, tubas, drums and singers. Both bands are sure to thrill music lovers.
Concert happens on Sunday, September 24th.
The 2023 Concert Series, presented by the City of Lancaster and City of Palmdale includes:
• Friday, September 22nd – Randy Houser & Rodney Atkins
• Saturday, September 23rd – Kool & the Gang & Digital Underground
• Sunday, September 24th – Calibre 50 & La Adictiva Banda
• Monday, September 25th – Clint Black & Ned LeDoux
• Tuesday, September 26th – STYX
Board of Director President, Angie Hughes commented, “This year’s fair theme says it all. It’s
going to be “A Barn Good Time.” In addition to a diverse and impressive concert lineup,
fairgoers are in for a treat with fabulous food vendors, delightful exhibits, amazing carnival, and
games, plen-ty of live music on the grounds, and high-energy arena events. Of course, at the
heart of our Fair are our amazing exhibits. I want to remind everyone that there's plenty of time
to enter their baked goods, artwork, photography, and other exhibit opportunities. It's fun to
compete and even more fun to bring home a blue ribbon! This is the time of year that our
families, friends, neighbors, and entire communities come together to make memories that last
a life-time. It’s going to be a terrific fair season.”
The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival, themed “A Barn Good Time” starts September
22nd and runs through October 1st. The Fair will be dark on Wednesday September 27th. For
details and updates visit avfair.com. Pre-sale discounted general admission tickets are on sale
now.
- END -
About the AV Fair & Event Center: The AV Fair & Event Center is a well-managed, safe,
multi-purpose, year-round facility that meets the diverse educational and entertainment needs
of the residents throughout the region. We are committed to preserving and caring for our
agricultural heritage while fostering new cultural traditions through innovation, education, and
creating opportunities and lifelong memories for all. Learn more at
