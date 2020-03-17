Adventist Health Visitor Policy
The safety of our team and our patients are our highest priorities, and in order to ensure we are maintaining the highest precautions during this time, Adventist Health is mandating a new visitor policy effective 8 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.
NO visitors will be allowed on any Adventist Health hospital units or skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) with the exception of OB, pediatric and hospice which will be limited to only ONE visitor. Patients will be encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp or their preferred telephone or video chat application.
