BAKERSFIELD - A California City man accused of several weapons charges was held to answer when he appeared in court for Preliminary Hearing on June 25; 27-year old Shane Robert Weber is accused of four counts of Felony Attempted Murder, 4 counts of Felony Assault w/Firearm on Peace Office/Firefighter, one count of Felony Possess/Explode Destructive Device w/Intent to Injure, one count of Felony Possess Explosive/Etc Device in Public Place, one count of Felony Possession of Assault Rifle and one count of Felony Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine. Weber is scheduled to appear for a Felony Arraignment on July 6 and is being held w/out bail; if convicted or found guilty, Weber could face several years in state prison.
Weber appeared for an arraignment on the above charges on Jan. 28, 2019 after being arrested by California City Police when they received a call for a man armed with a handgun making threats near the California City Municipal Airport on the night of Jan. 23, 2019. When officers arrived at the location, they attempted to make contact with a subject who was later identified as Weber and according to police reports, Weber allegedly threatened to “blow up” officers with a home made suicide vest; officers evacuated the area surrounding the location as the Kern County Crisis Negotiation Team arrived and tried to talk to Weber while he barricaded himself inside a home.
Around midnight, Weber allegedly fired several rounds at police outside the home and several small explosions were seen coming from inside the home. Kern County SWAT responded to the location and a stand-off began.
Just after 5 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 24, 2019, Weber ran from the home and was captured shortly thereafter. Officers located several knives, a handgun and several unexploded improvised devices after he was subdued. Weber was also allegedly wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was taken into custody.
Weber appeared in Mojave for an arraignment on Jan. 28, 2019 and several Pre-Preliminary Hearings were held between Feb. 2019 and Oct. 2019 when Weber appeared for a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (Mental Health Competency Hearing); which continued until Dec. 13, 2019 (he was found fit to stand trial). The case was moved to Bakersfield on March 20, 2020 where more Pre-Preliminary Hearings were held, then on June 25, the judge ordered him Held to Answer; Weber remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff’s Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of No Bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.