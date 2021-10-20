The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Sept according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 97.4% with approximately 38 calls for service.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Benito, Possess Weapon/Etc at School, 15700 block of O Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
4th – Trespassing, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Vehicle Theft, 16400 block of Sierra Hwy.
6th - Death: other, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy.
8th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15600 block of K Street, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Owners Consent, 2800 block of Corona Avenue, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 15700 block of O Street and Towed – Registration, Koch Avenue.
9th - Trespass: Obstruct/Etc Business of Public Agency, 1700 block of Hwy. 58 and Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
10th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
11th – Missing Person, 2100 block of Nadeau Street.
14th – Obstruct/Resist/Etc. Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15900 block of Edwin Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 2100 block of Belshaw Street.
16th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
17th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th – Found Property, 15600 block of L Street.
19th – Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and 2 calls for False Report of an Emergency, Shasta Street.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of K Street.
21st – Exhibit Firearm, 15700 block of O Street and Missing Person, 16600 block of Del Norte Drive.
23rd – Minor Possess Marijuana on Grounds during School Activities, 15700 block of O Street, Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Belshaw Street and Vehicle Theft, Panamint Street.
24th – Vehicle Theft, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy, Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy and Assault on Person, 15800 block of Rexroth.
26th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Corona Avenue and Obstruct/Resist/Etc. Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Lawrence Drive.
27th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 2200 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
28th - Burglary from Vehicle, 15700 block of O Street.
