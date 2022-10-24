BORON - The community of Boron held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the re-opening of the long-awaited Boron Community Swimming Pool; the ceremony took place on the campus at Boron Junior Senior High School on October 21st at approximately 1:00 PM inside the pool area. Jerry Gallegos and the Better Boron Group placed 36 plastic chairs around the new pool deck for everyone to relax and enjoy the new pool area.
Students, teachers, faculty, dignitaries and community members as well as representatives from Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s office, Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium, Calif. State Senator Shannon Grove and Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey turned out for the ribbon cutting event and get a glimpse of the newly restored community swimming pool; the following is the ceremony as it happened.
Muroc Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes - I would like to welcome everyone to our ribbon cutting ceremony for the Boron High School Swimming Pool. We have people all around the pool and we are very grateful to be able to be here today and be together; I'm going to read through the agenda for today's ceremony but first, I would like to take a moment to just thank some individuals who are here today from Rio Tinto Ryan Harnden, Jeff Turner, we'd like to thank the entire utilities and maintenance teams at Rio-Tinto for all of their efforts; we also like to especially thank Mary Beth Garrison: thank you MB from the community- this would not have happened without Jerry Gallegos and a number of community members attached with Boron Alive and those just throughout the community at large, we’re grateful that Zack Scrivner is here with Nolan Ryan; thank you so much we're grateful for Senator Shannon Grove; we have a representative here today as well and Tom Lackey and we have representation as well. We're really grateful; that is just a sliver of the folks; on top of that, I just want to take a moment to thank the Muroc Joint Unified School District's Maintenance Department for all that they have done; Jeremy Job and everyone else within the district that's been with this. So, for today here's the way that that this will go, we're going to be able to be privileged to hear from some individuals; we'll hear from Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner after my comments, following him Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey's office will be able to speak Pam Balch is going to come up and speak on his behalf Dominic Hayden will come up next for Calif. State Senator Shannon Grove and then Ryan Hartman will be he's the Chief Administrative Officer for Rio Tinto US Borax, he will speak. I have a couple of closing remarks then, we're going to cut the ribbon and then I think some people are going to jump in this thing so, Mr. Scrivner; would you like to come up please?
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner - Good afternoon everyone, I’m excited to be here today. This is a culmination of a tremendous amount of effort from a lot of different people and from a lot of different facets of the community; from government to the private sector to individuals; this pool has not only been restored but it has been transformed and absolutely this is one of the best examples of a public/private partnership that I've ever seen. and We have had many examples in the county of Kern but when you have the public sector and the private sector come together with that grassroots support from the community, truly anything is possible and this was a herculean effort in order to deliver this amazing project for the Boron Community and especially for our kids. What this really came down to is for the kids in this community; giving them a wonderful facility to spend some time during those warm summer months in Boron. We know so it's been a privilege for me to join in on this project; I had a small monetary contribution that went into this and each supervisor has some funds in their discretionary budget so I was happy to have the opportunity to contribute $5000 to this but it's really the efforts of my staff representative and the countless hours that she put into this; Laura Lynne; thank you for what you do for the Boron community every day, you're just you're an excellent member of my staff and also to US Borax; thank you for matching dollar to dollar, every dime that the community raised to update. But it wasn't just cash obviously, our friends perhaps donated equipment, they donated supplies and the people power to help redo the locker rooms which when you have a swimming pool, you obviously need a good locker room and so they saw that need and delivered for the community and so uh this profitability coupled with the roughly 7 to $800,000 that the county is going to be investing in our local park for a splash pad and some other improvements is really going to make a big difference. When we cut the ribbon on those facilities this summer between the pole and the splash pad, the kids in Boron and the families are going to have a wonderful respite from the summer heat out here and so teamwork is what made this happen. I want to say great job everyone and God bless you all and it's an honor to serve you on the Board of Supervisors.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s representative Pamela Balch - I am delighted to be here on behalf of Assemblyman Lackey; he was sick and couldn’t be here but he sent me a text, “Please, let everyone know that I understand the importance of providing healthy recreation for this deserving community that is actually forgotten by too many political leaders. It helps build community pride that many outsiders just don't understand for this improvement, for the community and for the kids. We have just a small token of congratulations that Pamela will present that to you. Thank you, thank you so much”.
Calif. State Senator Shannon Groves’ representative Dominic Hayden - Hello everybody; my name is Dominic Hayden and I work for Calif. State Senator Shannon Grove. Senator Grove sends her very sincere regrets at not being able to be here today and I know that this project was really near and dear to her heart. The whole process of this coming together is just incredible; to have seen the community come together and dollar by dollar, raise the funds that were needed and then the US Borax & Lithium reached out to come in and partner with the community in that way. For us to be able to just take it over the last mile towards the finish line; it's all coming together as a partnership with the community of everybody working together to make it happen. Nothing and nobody is an island; nothing happens by just one person so we're so grateful to the county, to the senator's office and to everybody who had a hand in this. That will really make a difference for the community to be able to have kids come out and swim in the summer at all different times; it's so exciting and I love Marybeth’s work; this has just been phenomenal and her enthusiasm about is how we should all be feeling because this is huge, this is a really exciting day. I'm so honored to be able to be here on behalf of Senator Grove; again, I'm sorry she wasn't here herself but thank you for the opportunity to be able to celebrate with all of you and to be here today for the ribbon cutting. So, I have some Certificates of Recognition as well and actually I have one for Rio-Tinto and then for the school district and for the community. I came to this facility about four months ago and I saw turned up concrete, I saw a pool area that nobody was able to be swim in and compared to what we saw today, the amazing transformation that the partnership between community, US Borax and the government has turned this facility around so I just want to thank everyone. I've never seen anyone so passionate about something but then what she did was actually get everyone else to be really passionate about this project and the effort and the commitment from everyone to turn this facility into something that we can all be proud of. I think it's been an amazing achievement so thank you everyone.
Marybeth Garrison - I think the story that everybody tells about that the first meeting that we had people that thought that they couldn't even raise $1000 and then the community ended up raising 65,000; we were able to match that and then the government came along and exceeded our expectation and raised another 200,000 for this as well is an amazing outcome; the other part to it as well I think is the amount of effort that our workforce put into this project far exceeds what we actually put in. The money as well so that you'll see that the change in the facility is a completely different facility from what it used to be and what I'm really proud of is we're able to cater for all people so there's now a facility inside there as well there's actually a lot more privacy for people to actually use it and so the transformation not just for the use of it but also for everyone to actually be able to use it really makes me proud so thanks everyone and thanks for all the support from both government and the community.
Superintendent Kevin Cordes - OK, it is Friday afternoon and it's hot and there's a pool right here so I'll speak for just a second and then we're going to let some folks jump in there; on November 11th that's Veteran's Day weekend, we're going to open up the pool for the public at large; so on that day, we're going to have a day of swimming then, we have to winterize it and then in the spring we'll fire it back up like we did before; swimming will be free for all of those that want to come and participate in the swim all I can do is echo all of the sentiments that have been shared today; the partnership between community and government and industry partners is just a beautiful thing to see and it's going directly back into the community and that's going to benefit children, it's going to benefit their families. Almost 50 years ago, US Borax combined with the school district and they provided a swimming pool; the district maintained it and this new partnership renews all of that again. Most of us for sure; there'll be people on the next round that will have to figure out what the next 50 years will be but I feel confident that we have set an example for whoever that is for how they can do this successfully. We can partner together; we can join together and we can listen to each other find out what is the best solution to implement a plan and then come together and get it done. It's a pretty cool thing; so, for any of the students out there that are wondering what can I do with my life, what can I do? You feel like there's limitations there's just the unknown with no limitations; you can do anything that you want, you really can. You just put your mind to it and maybe you need some help from partners but the people around you that are here to support you; this playlist for you students this is for you, this is for the children, and for you and for your children in the future and for the future generations as well. I just want to express appreciation one last time to everyone out here and thank you so much now.
After the presentation of Certificates of Recognition was done, Marybeth Garrison had everyone join in with the holding and cutting of the ribbon to re-open the Boron Community Swimming Pool then, a few Boron Jr. Sr. High School students as well a a couple of attendees were able to take the first “plunge” into the new swimming pool.
