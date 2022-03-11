The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 8 calls for service.
9th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse, Date, 26800 block of Jessie Street, Vehicle Theft, 24100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road, Assault on Person, Sierra View Street and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 12600 block of Claymine Road, North Edwards.
10th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 18300 block of B Street, Ariel Acres.
13th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 12600 block of Sunrise Street.
24th - Battery, 26800 block of Nichols Street.
25th - Assault w/Firearm on Person, Lamel Street, N. Edwards.
27th - Vehicle Theft, 27100 block of Anderson Street.
