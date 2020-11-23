Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on for attempted murder and spousal abuse related to an incident that happened Saturday, Nov. 21 in Mojave.
According to the KCSO news release, Keith Lamont Bryant allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber firearm. KCSO believes the weapon is still in his possession.
Bryant is described as a 24-year-old black male, 5'10" and 194 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He's known to frequent the Mojave and Lancaster areas. A warrant for $1 million has been issued for him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.
