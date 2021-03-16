Local Partnership Advances Education Opportunities in Tehachapi

An extended agreement between Cerro Coso Community College (CCCC) and the Tehachapi Unified School District (TUSD) will provide expanded educational opportunities for students, including a Certificate of Achievement in Welding Processes from CCCC.
“This collaboration illustrates the impact k-12 and higher education partnerships can have on generating education and workforce opportunities for students in Tehachapi and the surrounding areas,” stated Nicole Griffin, Interim Dean of Career Technical Education at CCCC.
The college’s Welding Processes program trains students in multiple welding processes, preparing them for entry level welding positions in diverse fields. Career areas in which welders work include: mining, manufacturing, marine welding, ship building, metal art sculpting, machine shops, construction, railroads, automotive, as well as the aircraft, aerospace, and renewable energy industries.
The possibilities are endless.
"TUSD is committed to providing as many learning pathways and opportunities as possible to ensure that all students are prepared and have career options,” said TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.
Cerro Coso is offering Oxyacetylene Welding (WELD C101) and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (WELD C102) in the evenings starting at 5:30PM this semester. Cerro Coso will be offering Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (WELD C203) and Welding Fabrication (WELD C210) in the evenings starting in the fall. Registration for the fall semester begins in April.
Welding classes will be held in the evenings using the Tehachapi High School welding lab on Dennison Road. Safety protocols and physical distancing requirements are enforced, and class size is limited to sixteen students per course.
For more information, contact Nicole Griffin Interim Dean of CTE at 760-384-6123.
Cerro Coso and TUSD have partnered since 2014 to provide a variety of educational opportunities to the residents of the Tehachapi area, including the dual enrollment program that provides students college credit while still in high school.
