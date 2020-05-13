West Coast Realty is organizing a clean up for California City's Central Park, the event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Volunteers should meet at the main entrance to the park, 10400 Heather Ave., off Conklin Boulevard.
“The park should be opening up pretty soon and I just want to make sure it’s nice and there’s a clean place for the kids,” said West Coast Realty Broker/Owner Leland “Lee” Krelle. “I was by there recently and it was looking a little shabby.”
Krelle said the clean up is open to anyone who would like to help, they will be practicing social distancing and volunteers should wear long sleeve shirts. Water will be available for volunteers and there will be gatorade and pizza for lunch.
The company has organized a couple of roll off containers for trash collection.
