Stolen Vehicle and Firearms Recovered in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI - A stolen vehicle, several rounds of ammunition and several stolen firearms were recovered in Tehachapi; the recovery occurred on Feb. 17th in the 22400 block of Milkway and 21300 block of San Garbriel Drive.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Tehachapi substation and Stallion Springs Police executed multiple search warrants in the Tehachapi area. Police officers and sheriff's deputies recovered approximately 27 stolen firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a stolen vehicle; 40-year old Aaron Rodgers of Tehachapi was taken into custody and transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on multiple felonies including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.
The Kern County Sheriff's Dept. and Stallion Springs Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information into the crime to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. at 1-800-861-3110.
