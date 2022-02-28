The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Korey Iannalfo was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc. Metal Knuckles.
19-year old Samuel Aguilar was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Testifying, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Interference w/Business Customers and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
31-year old Richard MacDougall was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle; he was arrested again on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Assault on Person and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm.
28-year old Honey Larose was arrested on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
38-year old Nichols Jon Allison was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pico Rivera Sheriff) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
42-year old Jason Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
43-year old Keith Johnson was arrested on Jan. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Drive while License Suspended, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Display of License Plates.
54-year old Edward Louis Stanton was arrested in San Mateo County (Redwood City CHP) on Jan. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year old Jarrett Bledsoe was arrested on Jan. 18th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
21-year old Ethan N. Kuehn was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Exhibition of Speed and Fail to Proved Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
54-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of Parole Warrant.
36-year old Robert Strange was arrested on Jan. 25th on Suspicion of Grand Theft Auto (GTA).
21-year old Omar Carter was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 25th on Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Peace Officer.
45-year old Jesus Benitez-Padilla was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
53-year old Charles K. Brunson Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 19th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
30-year old Bruce R. Liddle was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
20-year old Shane M. Stalker was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
19-year old Roby Ramirezcalderon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 29th on Suspicion of Robbery.
28-year old Ernest J. Perez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
18-year old Korrigan Edwards was arrested on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
24-year old Ernest Wilkerson was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Burglary.
