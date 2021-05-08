The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 13 calls for service.
3/31 – Battery on Person, 26600 block of Nudgent Street.
1st – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16800 block of Alexander, North Edwards and Missing Person, 16400 block of Frontage Road, North Edwards.
4th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 27100 block of Anderson Street, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16800 block of Alexander, North Edwards and Missing Person, 16400 block of Frontage Road, North Edwards.
6th – Drive w/out License, Carmichael Avenue.
8th – Missing Person, 26800 block of Nichols Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 26800 block of Cote Street.
9th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 27900 block of Carmichael Avenue.
17th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 27900 block of Carmichael Avenue.
24th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 17900 block of Carmichael Avenue, Battery 26600 block of Anderson Street and Battery on Person, 26900 block of Anderson Street.
27th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road.
