BORON - It was that time of year again, April 23, 2022; after two years of not having outdoor community events, Reggie's Run for Kicks made it back to Boron. The weather was perfect with as many as 80 participants gathered at Bo's Fitness Center in downtown Boron to sign up for the annual event.
Parents, children, pets and even Kern County 2nd Dist. Supervisor Zack Scrivner's field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt took time out from her busy schedule to make an appearance at the annual event. Boron resident John Carey (which whom we covered his 100th marathon several years ago) also took part as well as Boron Honorary Mayor Dale Slavinski (he didn't participate however, he was cheering from the sidelines).
Reggie's Run for Kicks is an annual event which started many years ago; in memory of Reggie Heard who was a Boron High School athlete that was gunned down in Los Angeles.
Jimbo and Ronnie Boghosian took Reggie under their wing when he was in school and treated him like a part of their family; after Reggies murder, the family found a way to honor Reggie's memory by combining the things that Reggie loved most and created a local non-profit called REGGIE'S KICKS FOR KIDS. The program provides athletic shoes for boys and girls of all ages that share Reggie's passion for sports; the program raises funds through Bo's Fitness Center to provide athletic shoes for youth and also works with local sports teams and leagues to ensure kids have what they need to play their sport by purchasing shoes for kids through fundraising efforts; as of this writing, hundreds of pairs of shoes have been purchase for kids through this program. Reggie's Kicks for Kids also pays for registration for Little League and Youth Football for kids who cannot afford to pay the registration fees.
"If you knew Reggie Heard, you knew that he loved his shoes and he loved the sports he played in them. Reggie had a soft spot for younger kids and often took the time to make each one feel special" Mr. Boghosian said.
The annual event usually takes place during the month of April and starts at the Twenty Mule Team Museum on Twenty Mule Team Road in Boron then follows a designated course throughout the little community. For more information on how you can help or how to participate, contact Bo's Fitness Center at -1760-762-6301 during normal business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.