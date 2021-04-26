Top twelve California Contestants to Compete in Seven Events October 1 & 2, 2021!
Lancaster, CA – April 23, 2021. The RAM California Circuit Finals Rodeo Committee
proudly announces the return of the RAM California Circuit Finals on October 1st and
2nd. The PRCA event will kick off the first arena event paired with the multi-day Antelope
Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival's “Barntober Fest”. The Fall event is planned to take place
October 1st through October 10th at the AV Fair & Event Center.
The October PRCA Rodeo will feature the top twelve California rodeo contestants who will
compete in all seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc
riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing.
According to Johnny Zamrzla, Ram California Circuit Committee Chairman, “After a forced
hiatus in 2020 due to COVID -19, the excitement of bringing the best California Rodeo
athletes and fans back together is at an all-time high. Our fans, rodeo professionals, and
athlete animals will have an experience of a lifetime. Of course, we’ll be sure this event is
done in a fun, yet safe way - following attendance and health protocols. We’re still working
out some of the logistics, but we thought the community could use some good news, and
have another fun fall event that everyone can look forward to attending in person. We’re
taking a leap of faith here and we’re thrilled to make this announcement”.
This Fall rodeo event is planned to take place at the AV Fair & Event Center Grand Stand
Arena, and will be the first arena event paired with the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa
Festival's "Barntober Fest”. The PRCA Rodeo attendance will be limited to arena seating
only and will require advanced on-line ticket purchases. Tickets are planned to go on sale
mid-summer.
Plans for the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival's “Barntober Fest” currently include
fair food, carnival rides, additional arena events, and other traditional family festivities.
Details, including on-line ticket sales for the PRCA Rodeo and the Antelope Valley Fair &
Alfalfa Festival's “Barntober Fest”, will be announced over the next couple of months.
Event information and updates for the PRCA Rodeo and the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa
Festival's “Barntober Fest” will be available at avfair.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.