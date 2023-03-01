ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held their monthly meeting on the evening of Feb. 22nd inside their board room; the meeting began at approximately 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting got underway.
Under Approval of Agenda – there was a motion and second to approve the meeting agenda dated Feb. 22nd; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none reportable at this time
Under Voluntary Public Rollcall via Teleconference – anyone wishing to identify themselves was able to address the board if they were attending the meeting via teleconference; John Joyce from the Rosamond News attended.
Under Consent Calendar – there was a motion and a second to approve the following consent items: CC1; receive and approve check/voucher register dated Jan. 31st – Feb 13th, payroll (Direct Deposit) dated Feb. 1st, payroll checks dated Feb. 1st and payroll checks dated Feb. 9th, CC2; discussion and receiving of Reserve Balances in the Dec. 2022 report, CC3; discussion and receiving the 2nd Quarter Treasurer’s Report, CC4; discussion and receiving of Cash Balances in the Dec. 2022 report, CC5; receive and approve a request for reimbursement of an expense from the General Manager; motion carried.
Under Minutes – a motion and second were heard on the approval of the Feb. 8th regular board meeting minutes; motion carried.
Under Old Business – there was a motion and a second to approve the following item: OB 1; Board member Training presented by – GM Kim Domingo; motion carried.
Under New Business – there was a motion and a second to approve the following item: NB1; to participate in the Antelope Valley Integrated Regional Water Management Group with a letter of support for the Palmdale Water District Recycled Water Planning Grant for the Pure Water Antelope Valley Project; motion carried, NB2; Approval of the GEI agreement for grant writing proposal which was added after the posting of the agenda due to RCSD receiving notice of the item late and needing attention before Feb. 24th; motion carried
Under Presentations – there was an update given for the Water Reclamation Plant Project which was presented by – Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator Ryan Becker, contractors have been installing hose racks and hoses among other punch list items.
Under Director Reports/Comments and Future Meetings – Director Washington met with Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District about lawn reduction rebate program and stated that only one third of the program funds have been claimed and only one Rosamond resident has taken advantage of the program so far, Director Stewart attended a conference on FOG, which is fats, oils and grease; all things that should never be poured down the drain, director Glennon attended the groundbreaking of a new construction project at Tropico Middle School and will attend a business conference in Lancaster on Feb. 24th.
Under General Manager Update - GM Kim Domingo Stated that the. RCSD staff is looking at the RV dump station at the RCSD offices and the benefits and costs that provides the artists RCSD customers. The subject will be discussed at the next sewer committee meeting. He was also asked to investigate the recent increases in the district electric bills. The increase was from the startup and operation of the wastewater treatment plant. Solar Project will help offset this increase once they are operational and tied in. Mr. Domingo also examined the RCSD’s property on Diamond Street. The property is in rough shape and the staff will have to evaluate potential paths forward for this improvement or disposal.
Under Director of Administration Updates – Sherri Timm reported that RCSD staff is working on the re-implementation of penalty fees and service disconnections for nonpayment. They are also working on an illness and injury prevention program revision to include information on COVID, which is now considered a routine workplace hazard.
Under Director of Public Works Update – John Houghton reported that EEC environmental was contracted to visit businesses as part of a fog reduction program. Inspections were scheduled to begin this week but have been postponed one week due to illness. He also Reported that public works crews fixed the drain on a sledge bed, cleaned sewer lines, repaired 2 leaks and performed quarterly monitoring well samples. A mock sewer system inspection is scheduled for next week to ensure that RCSD is compliant with applicable regulations.
After all the business was taken care of; a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting; motion carried.
