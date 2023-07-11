NORTH EDWARDS – The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their 2nd meeting of June on the evening of June 26th inside the boardroom at the former Robert McGowen High School in N. Edwards; the meeting was held at approximately 5pm.
After President Matt Carter called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call (Broc Job was absent), the meeting got underway.
Under Approval of the Agenda – Teresa Davies motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to adopt the agenda as presented; motion passed.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reports – reports were presented to the board concerning the Muroc Education Association (MEA), Kevin Cordes gave the Superintendent Report, and each board member gave board of trustees reports; no reports were given for the Calif. School Employees Association (CSEA), construction updates, the Assist. Superintendent or Principals.
Under Consent Agenda – President Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve/adopt/ratify the following items: A. adoption of the minutes from the June 19th meeting; motion passed.
Under Action Agenda – A. Evelyn Mizell motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adopt the Local Control and Accountability Plan; motion passed, B. Teresa Davies motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to adopt the 2023/24 school year budget; motion passed.
Under Closed Session – President Matt Carter announced that there would be no closed session.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
After all the business was taken care of, President Matt Carter motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to adjourn the meeting at approximately 5:22pm; motion passed.
