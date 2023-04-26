Saturday, April 22nd , the ladies of the Desert Rose Garden Club
of California City provided an enjoyable and exciting day for all.The day included
gardening, face and / or rock painting, and much more. The crowning touch was the release of 10,000 ladybugs(friends to all gardeners).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.