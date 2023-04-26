Saturday, April 22nd , the ladies of the Desert Rose Garden Club

of California City provided an enjoyable and exciting day for all.The day included 
gardening, face and / or rock painting, and much more. The crowning touch was the release of 10,000 ladybugs(friends to all gardeners).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.