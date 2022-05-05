View Online
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: May 5, 2022
CONTACT: Jasmin LoBasso
jasmin.lobasso@kernlibrary.org
 
 
 
News Release  
The Kern County Library Generates Buzz About Native Bees and Community Pollinators
in #PlantWildflowers Campaign and Community Events
 
KERN COUNTY, May-July 2022 -- The Kern County Library is generating buzz about the importance of local pollinators, animals, and flora with the #PlantWildflowers campaign, a nationwide effort to explore the importance of wild bees and other pollinators and how they play a crucial role in nature by pollinating fruits, vegetables, grains, and flowers essential to both human agriculture and wild ecosystems. These important pollinators are facing challenges from habitat and food supply decline, pesticides, and other threats. Through practices as small as planting a section of yard or community space with wildflowers, we can each make a big impact. Even one square foot can make a difference in negating the dangers to pollinators. Join us for special "buzz-worthy" events, including storytimes, crafts, film screenings, and more opportunities to explore nature across Kern County in your local library branch.  
 
Pick Up Your FREE Wildflower Seeds and Bee Crafts
All residents are encouraged to swing by their local Kern County Library branch to pick up a FREE packet of wildflower seeds, while supplies last, for scattering in their yard to encourage local pollinators. Carryout crafts focusing on bees are also available for families to pick up for some at-home creativity. 
 
Catalog Plants in BioBlitz Events Across Kern County
Join us for a BioBlitz in the valley, mountain, and desert reaches of Kern County to discover all the weird and wonderful species of plants and animals that live in our community! A BioBlitz is a hands-on, family-friendly outdoor activity that empowers people of all ages and backgrounds to collect information about local plant and wildlife. Using your phone and the community science app iNaturalist, you can help scientists better track and study our natural world by observing and counting bugs, birds, flowers, and other wildlife. At BioBlitz events across the County, attendees can make photo observations which are then uploaded through the app to a global database. The data is used by working conservationists and researchers who study species health and biodiversity. Participants can see real-time leaderboard results for a number of species, number of observations, and can also join regional challenges. 
  • Valley BioBlitz, in partnership with Wind Wolves Preserve
    May 23 - 27, 2022 at 8am - 6pm
    Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 CA-166, Bakersfield, CA 93311
    Stop by Wind Wolves Preserve to explore community trails and catalog the plants and local wildlife you see. Join project KCL-Valley BioBlitz in the iNaturalist app! On Friday, May 27 at 11am, the Beale Memorial Library will be hosting a storytime on-site at Wind Wolves Preserve at the Ramada at the Crossing. All Wind Wolves Preserve safety rules and policies apply for visitors to the Preserve, including staying on trail, only visiting during operating hours, and observing rattlesnake safety.  
  • Mountain BioBlitz
    May 12, 2022 at 9am - 11am
    Hungry Valley, 5301 Ralphs Ranch Rd, Gorman, CA 93243
    Take a trip to Hungry Valley to explore and catalog plants and local wildlife! Join project KCL-Mountain BioBlitz in the iNaturalist app!
  • Desert BioBlitz
    May 19 - 26, 2022 at 8am - 6pm
    Petroglyph Park, French Ave, Ridgecrest, CA 93355
    Stop by Petroglyph Park to explore and catalog the plants and local wildlife! Join project KCL-Desert BioBlitz in the iNaturalist app! On Thursday, May 19 at 3:30pm, the Ridgecrest Branch Library will be hosting a storytime on-site at Petroglyph Park. 
 
Discover My Garden of a Thousand Bees, The Inspiration for This Campaign
See bees like you've never seen them before in the PBS Nature Documentary, My Garden of a Thousand Bees. Locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn set out to record all the bee species in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England. Filming with one-of-a-kind lenses he forged at his kitchen table, he catalogues more than 60 different species, from Britain's largest bumblebees to scissor bees the size of mosquitoes. Over long months, Dohrn observes how differences in behavior set different species apart. He eventually gets so close to the bees he can identify individuals by sight, documenting life at their level as we have never seen it before. 
 
"We hope this film astonishes and delights audiences as they watch never before seen footage documenting the daily lives of different species of bees," said Dr. Sean B. Carroll, Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. "And we want everyone who sees this film to realize that wherever they are, they can make a difference for native bees like the ones in the film by planting their own pollinator-friendly wildflowers."
 
 
For more information, call 661.868.0701 or visit kerncountylibrary.org/plantwildflowers

