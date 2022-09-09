The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Kobi R. Carter-Dean was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 26th on Suspicion of Speed over 70 MPH and Driving when License Suspended for Refusal of Excessive Blood Alcohol.
39-year old Sevak Oganes was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
48-year old Javier Martinez Arriaga was arrested on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Drawing/Exhibiting Imitation Firearm in Threatening Manner.
24-year old Oscar Villegas was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Leavit Dale was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
35-year old Anthony Yancy was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Arson: Property, Burglary – other and Vandalism: $5,000 or More; he was arrested again on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent.
35-year old Juan Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he was arrested again in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Vandalism: Paint.
30-year old Richard Richley was arrested on Aug.19th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse and Possession of Burglar’s Tools.
31-year old Matthew Herrington was arrested on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
25-year old Elecxis L. Bridges was arrested on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse.
32-year old Hector Garcia-Alvarez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 20th on Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended.
57-year old Lyra Smith was arrested on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
