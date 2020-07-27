MOJAVE -- Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on charges of murder after discovering the dead body of a man in Mojave Saturday afternoon.
According to KCSO, deputies arrested 34-year-old Michael Shinsky for his alleged role in the other man’s death.
The body was found at a home in the 10000 block of 15th Street in Mojave after deputies were called on Saturday afternoon for suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, they found the body and discovered he had been shot.
Shinsky was detained for questioning after the discovery and later booked into Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield on first degree murder. He was due in court July 28.
