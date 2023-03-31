CALIF. CITY – A special meeting of the East Kern Health Care District took place on the evening of March 21st; the meeting began shortly after 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call (director Patrick was absent), the meeting went as follows.
Under Approval of Agenda – director R. Macedonio motioned and Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – I'm Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City; I want to invite the board out to our Easter event on April 8th at the Strata Center from 1-5pm. to come out and with the information table to give out to the community on what East Kern Health District does and meet and greet with our community, kids and parents. The only thing that we're asking is that if you have Easter candy, Easter eggs or Easter baskets you might want to just give out to the kids as they come to the table as you interact with the parents, table and chairs will provided for you. This is an invitation for you to join us.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements - the Parks and Rec commission is having a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 1pm at the Arts Community Building in Central Park to discuss their 5-Year Plan, Tortoise Days is scheduled for the first weekend in May and another SNIPS Spay/Neuter Clinic is scheduled for March 28th at the Victory Baptist Church.
Under Consent Calendar - President K. Macedonio; We speaking on C3 because we gave director Foley leave of absence, we are going to combine the Secretary and Treasurer spots during that absence so that we have both offices filled and director L. Peralta, will serve as both Secretary, Treasurer, CC2; continued resolutuion for remote meetings due to Calif. governor declaring a State of Emergency due to weather conditions; resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption and terminate by either termination of state of emergency or deadline of April, 2023,
Legal Counsel Alex - This based on the governors declared state of emergency for certain counties in California, including Kern County that allows the board members to attend via remote teleconferencing or video conference for safety reasons. At this point, the emergency declaration doesn't have a specific end date, so we'll just have to check and see in early April what the status is, CC1; Approve Warrants, A. Vendor Checks, B. ACH Payments and C. Debit Card Payments, CC2; approve the minutes from the March 7th Regular Meeting; a motion by R. Macedonio and second by L. Peralta for the approval of the consent calendar, motion carried with changes.
Under Continued Business - discussion was heard from directors and legal counsel concerning a notice of special meeting to allow all EKHCD directors to attend the Easter Event on April 8th sponsored by Safe Haven Kids League.
Legal Counsel Alex - there's not a special format. You've got to provide notice to the public of the location and the time and you know be able to receive public comment if any is being offered. It doesn't have to be done formally; you're not going to have any action items, so you'll just put under it whatever the activity of the meeting is going to be. You may want to state somewhere that you can receive any public comments or discussion, that sort of thing. The format can be the same as any other special meeting. I mean, there's not going to be any action items, there won't be a consent calendar and you don't need to call the meeting to order. This is really just to allow you to, if necessary, discuss district business and in case it also has the benefit of publicizing this event a little bit.
Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League gave the directors a little more information as to who is going to be there and what's going on;
Anthony - Dolores Hugley Foundation is going to be there giving out things to the community, Starbucks is going to be giving out coffee and juices to the kids and to the to the community. East Kern Behavioral Health is come with an information table and giving out little whatnots to the kids and stuff for the event, the Desert Rose Garden Club; they're coming out as well to set up to give out to try to get more kids to come into their event and to display to the kids in the community and their parents what they do.
Under District Updates - President's Comments on the 8557; Alex did research he said it was the letter that I filled out for the healthcare district on the Special Districts Association website. So we did do that, we have signed it. So, we'll see what happens next. I just wanted to have that on record.
Under Staff Updates - Nicole; I'm still continuing to look into syllable PDF for various purposes, and I do want to get together with you in some respect to gather ideas about it. We have some ideas about some surveys going out to the community and some other possible community engagement; we definitely need to hear from our community, and our community needs to hear from us.
President K. Macedonio - BJ, do you have anything at this time?
BJ Lindsay - Not at the moment, but I would like to be part of what Nicole was talking about. I have some interesting information I'd like to contribute; we can get together via phone by the end of the week.
A facilities report and update was presented by director R. Macedonio concerning the property at North Loop Avenue and Bay Blvd
Under Future Agenda Items - 1. Safe Haven Kids League Easter Event, notice for anticipated directors discussions with the public, 2. Surplus Equipiment; President K. Macedonio Alex, this equipment was declared surplus 25 years ago; it's been sitting here and was written off by the auditors three years ago, riight, we just.
Legal Counsel Alex - Correct. It was declared surplus and that was confirmed in the most recent audit. There's no further action that has to be taken before disposing of it. It was on the balance sheets, but then it was written off of the balance sheets. You don't need a new audit to confirm this.
Nicole - I have one question about that; Did they give you an estimate or anything yet on the actual cost of disposal, pickup and all that stuff or are they just still gathering information. It's possible that to dispose of it or to recycle it or refurbish it, it's still going to cost something for a company to come in, uninstall it, put it on their truck and drive it away.
President K. Macedonio - All that needs to come back as an agenda item because it will have to be approved. I'll continue to look into it on my side as well. If there's a cost involved, it would have come to the board for approval. We got junk haulers here in town, so that would be no big deal for us to just do locally. I know there's specific guidelines on disposal of such equipment, so we would just have to be informed on that before we exercise that option.
The President then announced that the next meeting will be held on April 4th and directors can attend remotely; after all the business was taken care of; the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.