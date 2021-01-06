CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City city council on Thursday will be asked to match a reward for information leading to the location of Orrin and Orson West, two boys who went missing on more than two weeks ago.
A staff report from City Manager Anna Linn requests adding $25,000 to the combined amount offered by three businesses to date.
Greenstone Cannabis Dispensary and Preferred Towing are each offering $10,000. Both businesses are owned by Cal City residents Rick and Amanda Jones.
In addition, Murphy's Pool and Spa of Palmdale also added $5,000 to the amount asked.
"California City PD, along with 3 other agencies have and still are working around the clock to find the missing boys and bring closure to the families and the community," Linn's report states.
The requested money would be pulled from the city's reserve fund and set aside.
The two days, ages 3 and 4, were reported missing Dec. 21 by their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West after attempting to search for them. A massive search was undertaken that night by hundreds of community members, with more searches launched in over the next two weeks in both California City and Bakersfield, the former home of the West family.
CCPD and partner agencies have conducted searches of the home and the yard at least three times after serving a warrant on Dec. 22. Several wrapped items were removed from the house of the course of the searches and sent to Bakersfield to be processed.
During an interview with media on Dec. 29, Walker said foul play could not be ruled out.
The special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m. and will be held via Zoom web conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The link https://zoom.us/j/97456837093
The city council will also discuss and review discuss the existing document of the city's Vision 360 and take public comments to help identify and define any next steps.
