The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%
8th - Missing Person, 26500 block of Ferguson St.
10th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 12500 block of Boron Avenue.
11th - Murder, Null
15th - Missing Person, 26900 block of Prospect Avenue.
17th - Battery on Person, 26600 block of John Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16900 block of Monterey Avenue, North Edwards.
22nd - Assist other Department, 24100 block of Sage Avenue.
27th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 27000 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
