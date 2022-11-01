In a culture that begins playing Christmas movies in October and expectations are high for nonstop cheer, the holidays can be difficult for people struggling with grief.
Desert Song Foursquare Church will offer a two-hour seminar "Surviving the Holidays." It is a ministry of GriefShare, a 13-week, faith-based, grief-recovery program. Participants can choose one of two dates: Saturday, November 12 or Saturday, December 3 from 10am – 12pm. The seminar cost is $5 and includes a holiday survival guide.
Participants will receive a survival guide, hear real-life stories, and video clips to help reduce stress, minimize loneliness and discover a healthy approach to the holiday season.
“We know the holidays are difficult when someone you love is missing,” says seminar coordinator Micki Goodell. “We want to help support you through this time.”
To register, visit https://www.griefshare.org/holidays.
Desert Song Foursquare Church is located at 20849 Hacienda Blvd in California City. Service times are Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. For more information about Desert Song visit our website at www.desertsongchurch.org or call 760.338,3633.
