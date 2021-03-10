CALIFORNIA CITY — A stellar turnout of support occurred as California City’s newest business opened up in the Aspen Mall Shopping Center on Saturday, March 6.
Music blasted, crowds swarmed the indoor plaza and the ribbon was cut to commemorate Kayla’s Snack Shack, owned by Cal City resident Melissa Gomez.
The business provides a glimpse back into the early 1950s classic diner-style, dressed in pink for a welcoming invite. The shop stands as a homage to Gomez’s daughter Kayla, who died in a traffic incident on June 4, 2020
“About a couple months after she died, I started thinking about doing something in her honor,” Gomez said. Gomez said Kayla was the oldest of her 10 children and described her as able to light up a room.
“She had a big heart and would have done anything for anyone,” Gomez said. “The reason why I came up with this idea was because anyone who knew her knew that if she had any extra money, she would spend it on junk food like candies or chips or snacks and just want someone to sit and watch movies and eat snacks with her.”
She added that “I started the project to honor here and to save me and keep my mind busy.”
Kayla’s Snack Shack evolved from that idea, Walking into the storefront half of the small shop takes people back in time to a classic candy store, with shelves full of colorful jars and a sidebar of ice cream options. The shop serves everything from cupcakes to ice cream sundaes and banana splits, hot dogs, Italian sodas, cotton candy and shaved ice cups.
The color pink comes from a happy moment in Kayla’s life, Gomez said.
“Pink was the color theme of her wedding, it was pink and white,” Gomez said. “When I think of candies and snacks, I think pink fits really well for bubble gum and ice cream … it fit so perfectly with the theme.”
Gomez said being a mother of 10 children, and raising Kayla’s children, much of her life revolves around kids and factored in her design of the business.
Gomez noted it wasn’t her shop, it’s her daughter’s.
“It’s Kayla’s shack,” Gomez said. “Since I’m raising her children, it’s a special thing for them to go to their mama’s shop. It’s something she left behind in their eyes and something to remember her by.
She said the main goal is for the community to have a nice place to enjoy.
“It’s kid friendly where people can bring their families and feel like they are very welcome, and a place they can afford to take their kids,” Gomez said. She added the idea is to allow families an opportunity to go somewhere on a last minute trip or as a way to reward children without costing too much.
The small diner half of the snack shack provides a nice place for families and children to sit down and eat. It pulls straight from a 1950s or 1960s American restaurant diner. Two arcade games are available for children: one containing all the Pac-man series and the other inviting to play NBA Jam.
“Kayla and I loved that era,” Gomez said. “Me and her loved listening to Oldies music. SO when I played my music the whole time when we were working on the shop, I was listening to ‘50s and 60s’ music.”
The space is also available for rent for occasions such as birthday parties, with the option to provide a package deal of snacks and drinks.
“I hope the community enjoys coming here and that it just becomes a place where they make memories,” she said. “I just want people to be happy and enjoy each other.”
