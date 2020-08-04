The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
50-year old Paul VanGelder was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on June 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he was scheduled to appear on July 27th for a AVOP – Failure to Report for Commitment and Return on B/W: FTA Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, No Safety Belt on Driver and (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance (he pled No Contest on June 6, 2019 and received a sentence of 90 days in jail, fined $620 and place of Summary Probation for 3 years).
According to court records, 28-year old Dean Cleare appeared on June 29th for a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk; both charges were dismissed.
32-year old Sean Anthonypope Torres of North Edwards was arrested in Los Angeles County (L.A.P.D.) on June 30th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only and Failure to Appear on Felony Charge.
40-year old Anthony Crews was arrested on July 1st on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
43-year old Christa York was arrested on July 2nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
32-year old Ronalee Barret Stanberry was arrested in Tulare County (Tulare County Sheriff) on July 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substanc4e and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
35-year old Sean Jones was arrested on July 8th on Suspicion of Battery, Drive While License Suspended and Unregistered California Based Vehicle; he appeared for a Return on B/W: Failure to Appear for Arraignment on July 10th and a Pre-Trial Conference on July 24th on the charges of Unregistered Vehicle and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked where both charges were dismissed however, he pled No Contest to Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence and received a sentence of 365 days in jail w/33 days credit and is scheduled for release on or before Jan. 10, 2021.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared in a Bakersfield court room on July 2nd, July 8th, July 14th and July 28th for a continued Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking (new eff. 4/12), Conspire to Commit a Crime and Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting (continued until Aug. 18th) ; Floyd also appeared for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on July 24th on the charges of (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD 2020***) and Possess Controlled Substance which was continued until Aug. 28th. Fourdyce also appeared for a Readiness Hearing and Status Conference on the charges of Grand Theft: Property and Violation of Post Release Supervision which was continued until Aug. 18th.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on July 8th for a continue Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Peace Officer/EMT, (Use HS 11350(a)>Misd >2020) Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia which was continued until Aug. 20th.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Juargui appeared on July 10th and July 21st for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force –Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Willful Cruelty to Child. She is scheduled to appear again on Sept. 23rd and remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Scott Maclean appeared on July 15th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, which was continued until Aug. 21st.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on July 15th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury (one dismissed) and Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (dismissed) which was continued until Aug. 28th; 25-year old Hiroo Rodriguez also appeared on July 15th and July 22nd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Battery on Person, Assault w/Serious Bodily Injury, Unregistered Vehicle, Drive w/out License, No Insurance, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT and False Imprisonment; all were continued until Aug. 28th.
57-year old Kevin Smith was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
25-year old Crystal Lee Suprak was arrested on July 24th on Suspicion of Arson: Structure/Forest Land she appeared on July 28th for a Arraignment on Violation of Probation on the charge of Arson: Structure/Forest Land (pled No Contest on Sept. 2, 2015 and received a sentence of 450 days in jail w/12 days credit, fined $370 and placed on Formal Probation for 3 years) which was continued until Aug. 11th.
According to court records, 40-year old David Duane Terrill appeared on July 27th for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment and Felony Arraignment on the charges of Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (New Eff 4/12), Possess/Use Tear Gas Weapon, Willful Cruelty to Child, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another. Terrill is set for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on Aug. 28th on the above charges and remains in custody in lieu of No Bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.